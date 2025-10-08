Hans Sy named MAP Management Person of the Year 2025

For his lifelong commitment to environmental stewardship, social inclusion, good governance, and resilience, establishing SM Prime as a benchmark for sustainable and resilient urban development, among other achievements, the Management Association of the Philippines (MAP) has bestowed the Management Person of the Year 2025 citation to SM Prime Holdings, Inc. Executive Committee Chairperson Hans Sy.

In a statement on Wednesday, the MAP said Sy was chosen for championing people-centered leadership and diversity by fostering a corporate culture that promotes employee welfare, professional development, and work-life balance, while building an organization that exemplifies the UN Global Compact Women’s Empowerment Principles.

Sy was also cited for spearheading innovative and sustainable retail development that continuously provides growth opportunities for MSMEs, local government units, and communities where SM malls operate.

Further, he was recognized for helping shape global and local guidance on integrating disaster risk reduction into core business strategies by representing the Philippines in the UN International Strategy for Disaster Reduction and founding ARISE Philippines.

The MAP lauded Sy for raising the Philippine flag with pride abroad, particularly in China, proving that Filipino companies can compete successfully with major global brands. He was also honored for broadening access to quality education and athletic excellence by nurturing National University (NU) and supporting initiatives that shape future generations; for personally supporting vulnerable children through Child Haus, which provides critical healthcare and hope to indigent children with cancer; and for his unwavering integrity, managerial competence, and visionary leadership.

The MAP Management Person of the Year is an award conferred on individuals in business or government — whether members of the MAP or not — who have attained unquestioned distinction in management and have made valuable contributions to the country’s progress and in reshaping national values.

It is given to exceptional individuals who have achieved distinction as leaders and managers and who serve as exemplary models worthy of emulation by peers and future generations.

The conferment follows a thorough and stringent selection process. The distinction of “MAP Management Person of the Year” has only been conferred 49 times in the six-decade history of the award.

The criteria include integrity, leadership, and management excellence; contribution to nation-building and values formation; and effective stewardship within the highest standards of business and management practice.