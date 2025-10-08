GSIS meets with ASSERT, PGEA to address members’ concerns

The Government Service Insurance System (GSIS), led by president and general manager Wick Veloso, recently met with the Action and Solidarity for the Empowerment of Teachers (ASSERT) and the Philippine Government Employees Association (PGEA) to address the concerns of members and pensioners. A meeting with the Teachers’ Dignity Coalition (TDC) will also be scheduled.

In the discussions, ASSERT raised calls for the review of the minimum pension, burial benefit, and Christmas cash gift for some pensioners.

Actuarial study requirement

Veloso explained that while GSIS understands these concerns, any benefit adjustment must undergo actuarial study to ensure the long-term stability of the Social Insurance Fund.

He also highlighted GSIS initiatives that make transactions easier for members and pensioners, including the GSIS Touch mobile app for online loan filing and Annual Pensioners’ Information Revalidation and housing programs with lease-with-option-to-buy terms.

Both groups welcomed the dialogue. ASSERT president Arlene James Pagaduan expressed optimism that continued consultations will help address teachers’ concerns, while PGEA president Esperanza Ocampo said her group looks forward to sustained partnership with GSIS to advance the welfare of government employees.