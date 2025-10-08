Erwin Tulfo to head Senate Blue Ribbon

Senator Erwin Tulfo will serve as the acting head of the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee, Senate President Vicente "Tito" Sotto III confirmed on Wednesday, 8 October.

"Tinanggap niya (He accepted it)," Sotto said in an ambush interview.

"As soon as [Senator Erwin] comes back, we will be going to conduct a Blue Ribbon meeting. Only meeting first," Sotto said, however, he also assured that the Blue Ribbon hearing will continue.

When asked if Tulfo is willing to serve as head of the panel permanently, Sotto said it would be up to the senator, "Pagdedesisyunan niya at namin (He will decide on it, also us)."

He added that Senators JV Ejercito, Risa Hontiveros, Pia Cayetano, Raffy Tulfo, and Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan all declined to head the Blue Ribbon committee.

"They are very busy with hearings. Almost all of them head two to three committees. Very important committees, major committees. So basically they are saying, they don't have time for it right now."