‘Curated Spaces’ showcases inspired living, smart investing

Brittany highlights elegance and craftsmanship through its enclaves Elara in Villar City, Deux Maison in Crosswinds, Tagaytay, and Pievana in Sto. Tomas, Batangas, while Crown Asia brings contemporary vitality through Siena, Trieste, and Novus Prime Residences, all located in Villar City. Together, they embody the promise of living beautifully and investing brilliantly — creating homes that grow in both value and character.

Inside the fair, guests can explore lifestyle brands that mirror the Villar Group’s spirit of quality and sophistication. Mercedes-Benz, Harley-Davidson, Decathlon, Paceline Indoor Cycling, Fashion Interiors, AllHome, and Gratia Manila are among the curated partners on display. Visitors can also enjoy offerings from Brittany Hotel Villar City, Botanica Salon and Spa, and Kinder City, rounding out a lifestyle experience defined by comfort, creativity, and class.

Beyond shopping and discovery, fairgoers can enjoy exclusive discounts and promos from participating brands and Villar Group’s property developments, making it the ideal opportunity to take the next step toward owning a dream home or investing in the future.

All of this unfolds within the vibrant backdrop of Evia Lifestyle Center, the Villar Group’s signature symbol of suburban sophistication. Its Courtyard transforms into a living gallery filled with interactive installations, live performances, and lifestyle experiences — reflecting Villar City’s vision of dynamic, progressive living.

For those seeking to dream, design, and invest, “Curated Spaces” offers a glimpse into the Villar Group’s world — where inspired living meets smart investment.