Bryan Adams to 'Roll With The Punches' in Manila

Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Bryan Adams announces the Asia leg of his newest tour Roll With The Punches, with a show in Manila on 31 January 2026 at the SM Mall of Asia Arena.

Adams has been touring the world for nearly four decades. His music has achieved number one status in over 40 countries. He is a recipient of numerous accolades including a Grammy, American Music Awards and 3 Academy Award, 5 Golden Globe nominations. Adams has been bestowed the Companion of the Order of Canada.

His classic hits include "Summer of 69," "Heaven," "Straight from the Heart," "Cuts Like a Knife," "Run To You," "Please Forgive Me," "All For Love," "Have You Ever Really Loved a Woman," "I Finally Found Someone" and "(Everything I Do) I Do It For You."

In 2018, Adams ventured into the world of musical theater, co-writing the songs for Pretty Woman: The Musical and released his 16th studio album, So Happy It Hurts in 2022.

He also followed Taylor Swift in re-recording some of his biggest songs with a double album of Classics in 2023, and has released a three album box set from his residency at The Royal Albert Hall shortly afterwards.

In August 2024, Bryan launched Bad Records, his own independent label, with a limited edition 7”, digital single and video of two songs “Rock And Roll Hell” and "War Machine."

Presented by Wilbros Live, tickets for Roll With The Punches Manila will be on-sale on 18 October, 12 p.m. via SMTickets.com and SM Tickets outlets nationwide.