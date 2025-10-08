BPO workers’ protection boost sought

Senator Camille Villar has filed a bill aimed at strengthening protections for Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) workers, stressing the need to prioritize their safety during times of disaster.

The move follows reports that BPO employees in Cebu were allegedly forced to return to work shortly after a magnitude 6.9 earthquake jolted the province last week.

Cebu-based BPO workers had raised concerns about being compelled to return to offices and facing threats of dismissal for refusing due to safety fears.

Villar’s measure, Senate Bill No. 1401 or the “BPO Workers’ Welfare and Protection Act,” seeks to institutionalize specific occupational health and safety standards for the industry.

“No worker should ever have to choose between their safety and their job. The welfare of our BPO employees must always come first,” Villar said in a statement, urging the Senate to swiftly pass the bill.

The proposed legislation mandates the Department of Labor and Employment to develop and strictly enforce safety protocols aligned with international standards set by the International Labor Organization.

These national standards would be reviewed annually and enforced across all BPO establishments nationwide.

Under the bill, all BPO companies would be required to craft their own Workplace Occupational Health and Safety policies, which must be consistent with national guidelines but tailored to local conditions. These policies would be subject to annual review with the involvement of health and safety officers and employee representatives.