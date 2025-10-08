Altas rally, shock reigning champs

University of Perpetual Help System Dalta detonated a booming 10-0 blast in the crucial stretch to pull off a shocking 75-65 win over powerhouse Mapua University in Season 101 of the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) men’s basketball tournament yesterday at the Filoil EcoOil Centre.

JP Boral took over in the crucial stretch, giving Altas coach Olsen Racela his finest start in the country’s oldest collegiate league with a 3-0 win-loss record to take the lead in Group A.

In the second game, College of Saint Benilde fended off Letran College, 95-80, for its second straight win.

Justine Sanchez dropped 23 points on 7-of-10 shooting and grabbed five rebounds as the Blazers moved up to second place in Group B with a 2-1 card.

Despite the absence of reigning Most Valuable Player Allen Liwag and veterans Gab Cometa and Ian Torres, who were feeling under the weather, the Blazers still got the job done.

“They’re all sick, it was pretty bad. They couldn’t even get out of bed. Some guys had dengue, others were sick,” Tiu said.

The last time the Altas posted a 3-0 start was in 2-15 when Scottie Thompson was still serving as their leader.

The 54-year-old Racela said beating the reigning champion was a huge morale booster as they were able to showcase their defensive prowess.

In fact, the Cardinals held Most Valuable Player Clint Escamis to just eight points, which came a week after erupting for 29 points in their 90-87 victory over Arellano University.

“This is a big win for us mainly because we beat the defending champions. I told the guys going 3-0 means nothing since it’s still early in the season,” Racela, an assistant coach of Tim Cone at the Barangay Ginebra in the Philippine Basketball Association, said.

“I just like to point out our defense against the defending champions. They’re so talented, from the starting lineup until the last guy on the bench, so I appreciated my players’ defensive effort.”

Boral fired 15 points on 5-of-10 shooting, including a pair of free throws and a three-pointer that gave the Altas a 72-65 advantage in the final 1:50 mark.