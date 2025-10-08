2 drug suspects nabbed in Taytay buy-bust

Two individuals were arrested in an anti-illegal drug operation conducted by operatives of the Taytay Municipal Police Station’s Drug Enforcement Unit in Taytay, Rizal, on Tuesday night.

The arrested suspects were identified only by their aliases: Paulo, 28, a Move-It rider listed as a high-value individual; and Phao, 42—both residents of the town.

Seized from alias Paulo were one sachet of suspected shabu, marked buy-bust money, an undetermined amount of cash, and a coin purse.

Meanwhile, alias Phao was apprehended after he resisted arrest during the operation, which led to his immediate arrest.

Approximately 26 grams of suspected shabu with a standard drug price of ₱176,800 were confiscated from the suspects.

The two are currently detained at the Taytay Municipal Police Station custodial facility while the necessary documents are being prepared for the filing of charges. Alias Paulo will face charges for violation of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, while alias Phao will be charged for resistance and disobedience to a person in authority.