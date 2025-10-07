Zambales GDP grows 4.4 percent

Subic Bay Freeport – The Province of Zambales has experienced a 4.4 percent growth in Gross Domestic Product (GDP), rising from ₱92.62 billion in 2023 to ₱96.74 billion in 2024.

During the 2024 Provincial Product Accounts Dissemination Forum, led by the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) Zambales Provincial Statistical Office at the Terrace Hotel here on October 7, 2025, the PSA highlighted Zambales’ 4.4 percent GDP growth.

According to the PSA, the top three industries in Zambales are: construction, which accounts for 26.6 percent of the total; wholesale and retail trade, including repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles, at 13.2 percent; and agriculture, forestry, and fishing, contributing 11.5 percent.

The per capita GDP in Zambales stands at ₱142,014. Per capita GDP represents the estimated average contribution of each individual to the total GDP, calculated by dividing the province’s GDP by its total population.

By industry share, services constitute 45.6 percent, followed by industry at 42.9 percent, and agriculture, forestry, and fishing at 11.5 percent.

Despite the positive overall growth, the gross value added by the agriculture, forestry, and fishing sector recorded a decline of 8.6 percent from 2023 to 2024, though this is an improvement from the 12.6 percent decline recorded between 2022 and 2023.

The Provincial Government is actively implementing programs to boost the agriculture, forestry, and fishing sector.

Governor Hermogenes “Jun” Ebdane Jr. shared that they are coordinating with national government agencies to assist Zambaleño farmers.

Earlier today (October 7), Governor Ebdane, First District Representative Jay Khonghun, and Castillejos Mayor Jeff Khonghun welcomed Agriculture Secretary Francisco “Kiko” Tiu Laurel Jr. at the Municipal Agriculture Office in Barangay San Nicolas, Castillejos, Zambales.

Secretary Laurel led the distribution of agricultural machinery, farm inputs, and extension services to farmers in the First District of Zambales. Governor Ebdane said the assistance includes machinery, equipment, and other farming inputs designed to help boost the local agriculture industry.

Secretary Laurel also toured the Municipal Agriculture Office facilities and provided free services such as the National Soil Health Program’s Mobile Soil Laboratory to farmers. The activity aims to modernize and strengthen the agriculture sector in Zambales through the combined efforts of national and local government support.