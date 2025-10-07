VP Sara’s security chief relieved over OVP confidential fund mess

The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) on Tuesday confirmed that Colonel Raymund Dante P. Lachica has been relieved from his position as commander of the AFP Security and Protection Group (ASPG), following his alleged involvement in the ongoing controversy surrounding the Office of the Vice President’s (OVP) confidential funds.

In a statement, the AFP said Lachica was reassigned to the Philippine Army (PA) effective 4 October.

The move comes amid an existing case filed before the Office of the Ombudsman against Lachica and Colonel Dennis Nolasco, former deputy commander of the then Vice Presidential Security and Protection Group (VPSPG), now known as ASPG.

“The AFP ensures a smooth transition of leadership to maintain the efficiency and professionalism of the ASPG in the performance of its mandated mission,” the military statement read.

Lt. Col. Joseph Israel B. Eleosida has been appointed as the acting commander of the ASPG.

Lachica’s name surfaced in relation to the allegedly irregular transfer of P125 million in confidential funds under Vice President Sara Duterte’s office.

During a House hearing last year, OVP special disbursing officer Gina Acosta claimed that Duterte personally approved the release of the funds to Lachica in 2022.

The Vice President has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing or misuse of confidential funds, asserting that all allocations under her office were spent legally and appropriately.

The AFP assured the public of its commitment to accountability and professionalism within its ranks.