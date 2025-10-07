Vida named DoJ OIC

Outgoing Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla named Undersecretary Fredderick A. Vida Officer-in-Charge (OIC) of the Department of Justice before he took over as the new Ombudsman.

Vida’s appointment was revealed by Remulla, saying the move had been “agreed upon earlier.”

“Undersecretary Vida as officer in charge or acting secretary,” Remulla said, when asked who would head the DoJ in the meantime.

Vida is currently the Undersecretary-in-Charge of the DoJ’s Financial, Administration, and Personnel Cluster.

He is a former mayor of Mendez, Cavite, a town in Remulla’s home province.

The new Ombudsman said he may take his oath of office on Thursday and formally assume the post on Friday.

Vida’s appointment as OIC is a temporary measure until President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. names a permanent replacement.