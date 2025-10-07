Tulfo declines Senate Blue Ribbon chairmanship

Senator Raffy Tulfo has declined the interest in leading the Senate Blue Ribbon chairmanship.

"I am very flattered that my name is being considered among four other senators for the prestigious Blue Ribbon Committee chairmanship," Tulfo said in a statement.

"However, if offered to me, I will humbly decline for the simple reason that i don't want to lose focus on my three committee chairmanships that are my main advocacies — Labor, Migrant Workers, and Public Services," he added.

His name is among the others considered including Senators JV Ejercito, Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan, Pia Cayetano, and Risa Hontiveros. Ejercito has also earlier declined.

Traditionally chaired by a member of the majority bloc, the Blue Ribbon Committee is one of the most influential panels in the Senate, tasked with investigating government corruption and accountability issues.

On Tuesday, Senate President Vicente "Tito" Sotto III said the next committee head is expected to be announced on Wednesday, 8 October.