The heart of Cebu: Strong and unwavering

HONEY JARQUE-LOOP
The Miss Asia Pacific International Benefit Gala Show held at the Radisson Blu Hotel Cebu was a dazzling evening that beautifully intertwined elegance, empathy and the spirit of giving.

Ms. Asia Pacific International 2024, Janelis Leyba (USA) in Cary Santiago.
Ms. Philippines, Anita Rose Gomez in Alejandro Godinez, Best Terno Designer.
Gathering distinguished guests, philanthropists and advocates from across the region, the event was more than a showcase of glamour, it was a heartfelt mission to support Operation Smile Philippines, a medical charity dedicated to providing free reconstructive surgeries for children born with cleft lips and palates.

Frances Siao, Mariquita Yeung, Perl Arienza and Emiliano Romano, executive director of Operation Smile Philippines.
The grand ballroom of the Radisson Blu exuded sophistication as candidates from various Asia Pacific nations graced the stage each embodying not only beauty but grace and a strong sense of purpose. Their presence reflected the pageant’s deeper advocacy —  to celebrate beauty that uplifts lives and inspires hope.

Ms. Brazil, Isabela Fernandes in Albert Arriba.
Philip Rodriguez with Eva Patalinghug Lim and Ms.Belgium, Jana Janssens, Best in Terno.
Ms. Germany, Lisa Malasch in Rabie Pugoy.
Beyond the sparkle of evening gowns and cultural presentations, the night’s true significance lay in its message of generosity and empathy. Through pledges, donations and spirited participation in the charity auction, guests came together to make a lasting difference, granting young lives the priceless gifts of  smiles and renewed confidence.

Ms. Colombia, Patricia Diaz Escalante in Elmer de Venancio.
Ms. France, Oceane Gryzon in Wendell Quisido.
Ms. Morocco, Ghizlaine Shaoui in Marichu Tan.
Ms. Indonesia, Aisyah Amini in Stef Tirado.
The program exquisitely  curated by director Patricio Primor  seamlessly blended artistry, culture and  purpose, reminding everyone of the transformative power of compassion, while musical and cultural performances infused the evening with regional pride and unity.

As the night drew to a close, applause resonated  for every individual whose kindness illuminated the cause. Each gesture and contribution became a thread woven into a tapestry of hope.

Ms. Mexico, Mariana Garcia Trejo in Manuel Tumaque.
Ms. Malaysia, Devayani Shanmugam in Beethoven Bachiller.
Ms. Mongolia, Budsuren Baansansuren in Lemuel Rosos.
Ms. Netherlands Delillah Wildeboer in Malayka Yamas.
The  Miss Asia Pacific International Benefit Gala became a beacon of humanity, proving that true beauty shines brightest when it heals, empowers and uplifts.

Sadly, shortly after the pageant, a powerful earthquake struck Cebu. The entire city and the northern provinces felt its devastating force, leaving hundreds injured and many homes and lives shattered. Yet amid the destruction and fear, the spirit of the Cebuanos shone through again. In these trying times, they rose with compassion  and solidarity, reaching out to their fellowmen, offering help, comfort and hope to those most affected. Their generosity stood as a moving reminder that even in moments of great loss, the heart of Cebu remains strong, united and unwavering. 

