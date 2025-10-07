The ‘Friends’ experience in Manila

When the cast of F.R.I.E.N.D.S. said that they’ll be there for us, they mean it.

The “FRIENDs Experience: The One in Manila” is finally open at The Space in Solaire Entertainment City. The interactive exhibit recreates iconic sets from the hit TV show featuring Rachel Green, Phoebe Buffay, Ross Geller, Chandler Bing, Monica Geller and Joey Tribbiani Jr. The exhibit was first installed in 2019 in New York City and Boston to celebrate the show’s 25th anniversary, according to senior creative director Terry McMahon.

“The Experience invites guests to step into the world of the iconic series, relive favorite moments and celebrate it like never before. For the Asian tour, Original X Productions is partnering with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Experiences and GMG Productions to bring this interactive space to life across the region,” Stacy Moscatelli, chief executive officer of Original X Productions, said.

Here’s what to expect:

Purple door — Before stepping inside the world of Friends, the exhibit begins with a short introduction by a staff member. A knock on the purple door, which resembles Monica Geller’s door in the show, opens to the area where the orange sofa and lamp are located.

Cast costumes — The outfits of the iconic cast, as well as wigs, were also displayed.