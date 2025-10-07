Textiles as language

Christmas in the Philippines begins early, and this year, the spirit of togetherness takes center stage at Power Plant Mall. Pasko at Nayon Natin, a vibrant bayanihan pop-up led by Anthill Fabric Gallery, has been extended until October, inviting everyone to step into a Christmas village where the fiesta comes alive through craft, color and collaboration.

Launched last August in time for Buwan ng Wika, Nayon Natin: A Bayanihan Pop-Up was designed as a living storybook and a two-month immersive marketplace filled with vibrant, community-centered brands. Now continuing through the holiday season, this edition of Pasko at Nayon Natin is a feast not to be missed: showcasing festive collections, new unexpected collaborations, and shared experiences rooted in community.

“We wanted to recreate the feeling of a Filipino fiesta at Christmas — where togetherness, joyful exchange and celebration of who we are as a people are at the center,” Anya Lim, co-founder of Anthill said. “Textiles are our language here, from woven threads to wearable statements of identity. Through Pasko at Nayon Natin, we celebrate community as our greatest gift.”

The curated collective includes like-hearted Filipino brands, makers of classic, leather footwear handcrafted by Filipino artisans.

More than just a pop-up, Pasko at Nayon Natin is a call to gather, give, and grow together. It’s a festive space where shopping becomes storytelling, and every purchase supports artisan livelihoods and Filipino communities.

Nayon Natin: Anthill Bayanihan Pop up runs until 31 October at the R2 Level, Powerplant Mall, Rockwell, Makati.