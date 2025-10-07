Sotto: Lacson ‘frustrated,’ not offended over BRC exit

Senate President Vicente “Tito” Sotto III shared his views on Senator Ping Lacson’s resignation as chair of the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee (BRC), saying the veteran lawmaker had likely stepped down out of frustration rather than resentment.

In a radio interview, Sotto said, “Hindi naman masama loob. Alam mo naman sanay sa intriga ‘yun, sanay din sa pressure ‘yun, eh. Frustrated siguro ang perfect word para sa kanya.”

Lacson formally submitted his resignation letter yesterday following growing discontent among fellow senators over his handling of the BRC’s probe into allegedly anomalous Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) flood control projects. The committee had launched the inquiry earlier this year after reports surfaced of “ghost” projects amounting to billions of pesos in potential losses.

In a separate interview, Sotto named Senators Pia Cayetano, JV Ejercito, Risa Hontiveros, Kiko Pangilinan, and Raffy Tulfo as possible candidates to succeed Lacson as BRC chair.

“Siguro naman sa kanilang lima mayroong willing. Ang danger diyan ‘yung tatanggi dahil baka masyadong maraming trabaho, maraming meeting. Lahat sila may committee, ‘yung lima,” Sotto said.

He added that Lacson’s recommendation would carry significant weight in the selection of his successor. “Sa akin lang kasi, medyo mabigat kung sino ang rekomendasyon ni Sen. Panfilo Lacson,” Sotto said.

The BRC has long played a central role in probing major corruption scandals. With Lacson’s resignation, Senate leaders have begun to deliberate on who will take the helm of the influential panel.