It should be pretty obvious to everyone how the Filipino people are feeling at this point.

We have witnessed the thousands who made their way back to the streets to protest the latest round of corruption controversies involving some of the very highest officials of the land.

For those who were there during the first EDSA and the succeeding ones, it was clear too that this time it was different.

How are the people in the Philippines today?

“Angry,” someone said, referring to the business community in the Visayas. It may be safe to say the same is felt by many in every part of the country. By the taxpayers, especially. Voters, young and old, who misplaced their faith in past elections, feel betrayed and roundly abused.

While Filipinos may seem more self-possessed when it comes to their reactions to political messes, it is also safe to say there is always a tipping point… at some point.

And it is no longer enough for politicos to spout platitudes or call for massive, sweeping change. A “national reset,” one senator even suggested. No, no, no, another opposed him.

“Elections, snap or regular, are not the solution. In fact, election campaigns actually add to more corruption of the electorate by the candidates,” resigned Blue Ribbon Chair Sen. Ping Lacson rebutted Alan Peter Cayetano’s proposal in recent articles.

In street parlance, it sounded very much like “reset mo’ng mukha mo.”

Oh, yes, people are disgusted. Very much so. No words will help politicians understand just how much.

It is simply amazing that this particular solon was talking about “radical honesty” when a simple Google search will show he is not squeaky clean. So, resign, go on. Set an example.

For most Pinoys nowadays, under the ferocious humor we keep seeing in memes and fictional reels, we know one thing: something’s got to give.

It is time to show that this administration is serious about curbing, if not outright zapping, corruption through swift justice — with the prosecution and conviction of the corrupt, not just the usual fall guys, who fell to the temptation of riches beyond comprehension.

I must agree with Senator Lacson: “For a change, how about the certainty of punishment for corrupt politicians? The higher, the better.”

We can only wait and see.