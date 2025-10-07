Remulla is ombudsman

New Ombudsman Jesus Crispin Remulla has vowed to make the office more transparent, accountable and efficient, saying that Filipinos have the right to know how cases against government officials are being resolved.

“Transparency and accountability — that’s what people are looking for,” Remulla said in his first interview since assuming the post. “The public wants to know what the Ombudsman is doing. We will let them see that there is justice here.”

Remulla’s appointment on Tuesday was announced by Presidential Communications Office Secretary Dave Gomez.

“As Ombudsman, Remulla is expected to uphold transparency, strengthen anti-corruption measures, and ensure justice is administered fairly and efficiently,” Gomez said. “There will be no sacred cows, no exemptions, and no excuses. Public office is a public trust, and those who betray it will be held accountable.”

Gomez emphasized that Remulla’s appointment followed the Judicial and Bar Council (JBC) process. “Secretary Remulla was vetted by the JBC and appointed by the President. The shortlist is a recommendation, but the final decision rests with the President,” he explained.

Open Ombudsman’s door

Remulla said he plans to open the office more to the public and the media by creating a dedicated media office that will provide regular updates on cases and investigations.

“There will be more interviews and more news coming from the Ombudsman’s office,” he said.

He stressed that he wants to speed up case resolutions, saying long delays weaken the faith in the justice system.

“We want to speed up the process. We already know what’s happening so we must move faster,” he said. “We will coordinate closely with the Sandiganbayan to minimize delays and make sure cases proceed swiftly to court.”

Priorities and reforms

Remulla said his first focus would be validating the complaints involving public works and flood control projects, particularly those already flagged by the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH).

He also vowed to look into issues surrounding confidential funds and other cases raised in congressional inquiries, emphasizing that all investigations will be “fair and based on evidence.”

“The Ombudsman’s job is for the entire country, not for one person or one group,” he said. “Every branch of government must be accountable under the law.”

Adopting DoJ-style efficiency

Drawing from his experience as Justice secretary, Remulla said he plans to adopt similar reforms in the Ombudsman’s office, including the early evaluation of complaints to weed out weak and nuisance cases.

He also wants to introduce “crowdsourcing mechanisms” where citizens can submit leads or information that could help investigations.

“Crowdsourcing of information is a big help,” he said. “We’ll create ways for the public to share information about officials who should be investigated.”

At the same time, Remulla said his office will uphold privacy and due process to prevent the spread of false or premature accusations. “We don’t want to risk anyone’s reputation through premature disclosures.”

A mandate that covers all

Remulla underscored that the Ombudsman’s constitutional mandate — to hold public officials accountable — applies to all branches and levels of government.

“The whole government system is the concern of this office,” he said. “Everyone must live by the code of ethics and follow the law.”

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. appointed Remulla to replace Samuel Martires whose seven-year term had ended.

Remulla confirmed that Justice Undersecretary Fredderick Vida will serve as officer-in-charge of the Department of Justice following his departure.

House backs Remulla

Sentiments at the House were generally positive.

Former Justice Secretary and Liberal Rep. Leila de Lima urged Remulla to remain independent and hold all officials accountable, including in the ongoing flood control investigation.

“Whoever becomes a target in the investigation of his office must be charged and held accountable. He should spare no one and listen to the public furious over corruption,” she said.

Bicol Saro Rep. Terry Ridon pledged to cooperate by providing all documents and evidence from prior probes.

Ako Bicol Rep. Alfredo Garbin highlighted Marcos’ confidence in Remulla’s “sharp legal mind” despite formidable opposition.

Akbayan Rep. Perci Cendaña urged Remulla to restore public access to officials’ SALNs and fast-track cases linked to flood control anomalies.

Critics call it ‘dark day’

Remulla’s appointment, however, was immediately met with outrage from opposition groups and critics who questioned the independence of the Office of Ombudsman.

The Partido Demokratiko Pilipino (PDP) denounced the move as “another dark day in the nation’s history.”

PDP deputy spokesperson Ferdinand Topacio accused President Marcos of politicizing the post, calling Remulla’s appointment “the most controversial in the history of the Ombudsman.”

“For the first time, a person — who is all at once an active politician, the alter ego of a sitting President, and a person widely known to have politicized the Department of Justice — was injudiciously appointed to a constitutional office,” the PDP said.

“Once again, President Marcos has severely weakened, if not run into the ground, a revered institution,” it added, warning that the move could be part of a bid to “perpetuate his clique in power beyond 2028.”

“Protest or perish! That is the call of the times,” Topacio declared.

Mixed reactions from Davao

Davao City Rep. Paolo “Pulong” Duterte also reacted sharply to the appointment.

“It makes sense. With all the problems involving people in government right now, they need all the help to cover up, even at the cost of making a mockery of our Constitution. God bless the Philippines,” Duterte said.

Some Davaoeños and Duterte supporters also voiced disappointment online, claiming the Ombudsman’s independence is now “at risk of being weaponized” to protect allies and silence critics.

‘Justice must be seen’

Despite the backlash, Remulla stood firm, saying his leadership will be guided by fairness and the rule of law.

“The public deserves to see justice that is both swift and transparent,” he stressed.