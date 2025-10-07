Reform gov’t system, not call snap elections — MBC

One of the country’s notable business organizations, the Makati Business Club (MBC), has rejected Senator Alan Peter Cayetano’s proposal urging government officials to resign en masse and give way to a snap election, instead calling for systemic reforms to improve governance.

“The Makati Business Club believes that instead of calling for the resignation of all elected officials, we should instead work to reform our systems, strengthen institutions, and make our democracy work,”the MBC said in a statement Monday night.

Various personalities criticized Senator Cayetano’s unsolicited advice—including his own brother, film director and former Taguig Mayor Lino Cayetano, who remarked:

“Cayetanos should set an example and resign first.”

The MBC emphasized that several long-overdue systemic reforms have been languishing in the legislature, such as the Anti-Dynasty Law, revisions to the Bank Secrecy Laws, and the passage of a Freedom of Information Act, among others.

“There are other changes that can even be implemented administratively. Simply changing the people in power will not achieve lasting improvement in the country’s governance,”the group said.

Clamor for transparency

With the ongoing flood control controversy and a potential Senate leadership shake-up—sparked by Senator Panfilo Lacson’s resignation as chair of the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee—the MBC said that the Filipino people are demanding transparency, accountability, and justice.

“We call on our senators and congressmen to support the passage of the ICI Bill of Senator Risa Hontiveros and Congressmen Chel (Diokno) and Leila (De Lima) and others to fully empower ICI to do its work effectively.Next, our leaders should commit to a 2026 National Budget that truly reflects our national priorities, includes only well-conceived needs-based priority infrastructure projects and rules-based social programs, and specifically excludes social programs where availment of services is dependent on patronage and political intervention,”the group urged.

Call for multi-sectoral reform planning

The MBC also advocated for the creation of a multi-sectoral group of experts to design an improved system for prioritizing, planning, funding, and implementing public infrastructure projects. This system, they said, should be based on principles of sound planning, transparency, fair bidding, and citizen monitoring.

“These are immediate measures that need to be put in place for meaningful reforms that the country needs,” the group concluded.