QC warns vs ‘malicious’ insinuations

The local government of Quezon City on Tuesday denounced what it called “malicious insinuations” on social media regarding its infrastructure contracts with firms linked to the Discaya couple.

The local government unit (LGU) released a statement detailing its limited association with the contractors, noting that since Mayor Joy Belmonte took office in July 2019, only four out of more than 1,300 infrastructure projects — representing 0.3 percent of total projects — were awarded to Discaya-linked entities or joint ventures.

The four projects involved were the construction of a six-story multipurpose building, a reinforced concrete canal at Ermitaño Creek, and two phases of the Housing 32-Balingasa High Rise Housing project.

The city moved to terminate those contracts after the Philippine Contractors Accreditation Board (PCAB) revoked the licenses of the Discaya-linked companies on 1 September 2025, due to violations of licensing requirements and procurement laws.

The firms’ membership with the Philippine Government Electronic Procurement System was subsequently canceled.

“Upon the issuance of PCAB Board Resolution No. 075, Series of 2025... the Quezon City Government immediately conducted a review of its infrastructure projects,” the LGU said. Following the legally required observation periods, all four projects were terminated as of 19 September 2025.

The city condemned the “malicious insinuations that only seek to distract from the actual schemes and perpetrators that have victimized our City and our Country,” vowing to remain steadfast in upholding public trust.