PVL calls out PNVF for blocking imports’ ITC

Just when fans, teams and foreign reinforcements were set for an explosive edition of the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Reinforced Conference, the league has been forced to keep its guest players off the court – all due to the Philippine National Volleyball Federation’s refusal to endorse the International Transfer Certificates (ITCs) required for foreign imports to compete.

In a statement, PVL organizer Sports Vision expressed its deep frustration over what it described as “unprofessional” and “obstructionist” behavior by the national federation. Despite the timely submission of all documentation, including signed clearances from the players, their respective federations and PVL clubs, the PNVF has withheld the final endorsement necessary for the foreign athletes to take the floor.

“The PVL regrets to inform the public that the foreign guest players will not be permitted to participate in the ongoing season-ending conference until their ITCs are duly approved,” said Sports Vision.

This delay not only disrupts the tournament's competitive integrity but also jeopardizes the careers and contracts of professional players who traveled to the Philippines in good faith. The PVL stressed that it remains committed to following international volleyball protocols and upholding the integrity of the sport, even as the impasse places both players and fans in limbo.

“We respectfully urge the PNVF to expedite the signing process to prevent further disruption to the tournament,” the statement added.

But sources close to the situation reveal that the impasse is far from procedural. According to insiders, the PNVF is leveraging the ITC approval as a bargaining chip to force the PVL to adjust its conference schedule, allegedly to accommodate national team preparations for the upcoming Southeast Asian Games in Thailand.

The PNVF reportedly demanded that the Reinforced Conference end by 16 November despite the PVL having already structured the tournament to run until 27 November, including the finals. PVL officials said they had previously adjusted their calendar to support the national program – even moving the conference to begin after the national team's commitments were scheduled to end by 30 September.

“Preparations have been made in good faith based on the schedule given to us. But then, at the last minute, the PNVF changed the terms,” said a league official.

“Is the PVL composed only of players in the national team? What happens to the rest of Philippine volleyball – to its growth, to its fans, to the professional clubs – if all PNVF programs are implemented unilaterally and disruptively?”

The fallout from the ITC issue has forced the PVL to launch its Reinforced Conference with an all-Filipino lineup, robbing fans of the spectacle of top-notch imports – a hallmark of the reinforced format.

Opening-day matches at the Ynares Center in Montalban featured ZUS Coffee versus Akari and Capital1 squaring off with Choco Mucho, with all-Pinoy rosters in play.

League officials and stakeholders are now openly questioning the effectiveness and motives of the PNVF, accusing it of prioritizing political control over the development of the sport. While the federation is tasked with advancing Philippine volleyball, critics say its recent actions have instead alienated stakeholders, stunted progress and undermined professional league operations.

“What real contribution has the PNVF made to the growth of volleyball in the country? Aside from asserting authority and taking credit for the achievements of others, what lasting legacy are they building?” another official asked.

The standoff has once again highlighted a deepening rift between the sport’s governing body and its most successful professsional league – a clash that continues to divide volleyball fans and threatens to derail the sport’s momentum in the Philippines.

As of press time, the PNVF has yet to release an official statement explaining its refusal to endorse the ITCs.