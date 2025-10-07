PSC ramping up talent ID program

Talent identification in the upcoming Batang Pinoy in General Santos City is about to change as the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) will have the participants register in the new Elite Link app.

PSC chairman Patrick “Pato” Gregorio said in a press conference last Monday that they are already filling up the 19,075 athletes of the Batang Pinoy, which starts on 25 October in General Santos City, so that their efforts would be noticed right away.

The new Elite Link app is a social media platform formed with the collaboration between the PSC and Elite Link in the hopes of identifying the next Olympic champions.

“This will give them the platform to show what they can do. It gives them a chance to chase their dream of being an athlete. Perhaps, we can also find our next Olympian,” Gregorio said.

“This is not for the PSC. This is for the young athletes, and the Philippine sports programs, and the national schools and universities. We are giving our young athletes a chance to introduce themselves.”

“With this app, with Elite Link, they can easily validate what they are watching in Batang Pinoy or Palarong Pambansa.”

Gregorio said they will set up registration booths for the app in PSC events to make it more accessible for athletes and coaches.