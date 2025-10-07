Profriends celebrates Westwind topping-off, sets new standard for community living in Cavite

Property Company of Friends, Inc. (Profriends), one of the country’s fastest-growing property developers, celebrated a major milestone with the topping-off of the first building in Westwind, its low-rise mixed-use vertical development in Lancaster New City, Cavite.

Profriends President Kathleen Choa said the ceremony represents more than just the completion of the building’s structural phase. “Westwind is not just about building structures; it’s about building communities,” Choa said. “The topping-off of the first building brings us closer to realizing our vision of a complete and connected township where Filipino families can truly live, learn, move, work, play, and pray in one thriving environment.”

A new way of living in Cavite

Situated within Profriends’ flagship Lancaster New City, Westwind offers families a thoughtfully planned township with schools, workplaces, leisure hubs, churches, and its own transport system. Units range from Studio to Two-Bedroom, with or without balconies, complemented by amenities that promote health, connectivity, and sustainability, including jogging paths, bike lanes, outdoor workspaces, and a clubhouse with pools. Green features such as rainfall pocket gardens, drought-resistant landscaping, detention ponds, and solar lighting further enhance residents’ quality of life.

With over 500 units in its first three buildings, Westwind is expected to welcome hundreds of families, further cementing Lancaster New City’s position as one of Cavite’s most vibrant residential hubs.

Building with excellence

Profriends partnered with Archipelago Builders Corporate (ABC), a Triple-A contractor, to ensure the highest standards of quality, safety, and reliability in constructing Westwind. ABC brings decades of experience across residential, commercial, industrial, institutional, and road projects.

Shaping Cavite’s future

Choa emphasized that Westwind reflects Profriends’ mission to create spaces that bring people together and redefine family-centered community living. “Cavite’s landscape is rapidly changing. What used to be a suburban escape from Metro Manila is now home to many. Improved infrastructure, faster accessibility, and strong demand from homebuyers are pushing up property values and accelerating development. Westwind is timely in this context. It shows that Profriends is not only responding to its market’s demand but also defining what family-centered, master-planned community living can be in Cavite,” she said.

The topping-off of Westwind’s first building marks a tangible step in Profriends’ vision for Lancaster New City, signaling a new era of community-focused living in Cavite.