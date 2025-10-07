PNP enforces 5-meter ‘zone of avoidance’ near Bogo Bay fault

The Philippine National Police (PNP) on Tuesday vowed to communities near the newly discovered Bogo Bay Fault in northern Cebu, following a recommendation from the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) to prohibit permanent structures within a five-meter radius of the fault trace.

Acting PNP chief P/LtGen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said they are working closely with local governments and disaster response teams in Central Visayas to enforce the five-meter “zone of avoidance” around the fault, which could shift or rupture in the event of a major earthquake.

“I have directed our regional and local police units, particularly in Central Visayas, to immediately coordinate with local disaster risk reduction and management councils and implement proactive safety measures,” he noted.

The five-meter zone of avoidance serves as a buffer area where construction and residential settlement are strongly discouraged due to the risk of ground rupture.

“Our police stations in Bogo City and nearby areas are tasked to assist in information dissemination, patrol high-risk communities, and help enforce the safety perimeters,” Nartatez added.

Nartatez said the PNP will deploy mobile patrols in high-risk areas to monitor ongoing activities, deter illegal construction, and maintain peace and order.

He also emphasized that the PNP is closely collaborating with PHIVOLCS, local disaster councils, and other government agencies in community mapping, evacuation planning, and enforcement of safety regulations.

“Our role is to provide security, maintain public order during any evacuation or clearing operations, and support the enforcement of the recommended safety buffer,” he further stressed.

Police units across affected barangays are instructed to stay highly visible, assist in risk communication campaigns, and offer guidance to residents to ensure accurate information circulates and prevent public panic or misinformation.

“Disasters may test our strength, but they also reveal our unity,” said Nartatez.

“The PNP will always be where duty calls—protecting every Filipino family and proving that true service means standing firm, especially when the ground beneath us shakes,” he added.

The PNP assured the public of its ongoing commitment to disaster preparedness and community safety, emphasizing its role not only in law enforcement but also in supporting national efforts to reduce risk and respond swiftly to natural hazards.