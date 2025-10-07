Philippines, Japan launch first joint exercise under RAA

The Philippines and Japan have officially begun their first joint military activity under the recently ratified Philippines-Japan Reciprocal Access Agreement (RAA), marking a new chapter in defense cooperation between the two nations.

Dubbed Doshin-Bayanihan 5-25, the exercise is a joint training initiative between the Philippine Air Force (PAF) and the Japan Air Self-Defense Force (JASDF), running from October 7 to 11 at Brigadier General Benito N. Ebuen Air Base in Mactan, Cebu.

In a statement on Tuesday, Department of National Defense (DND) spokesperson Arsenio Andolong said the military drills focus on humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR), a key area of collaboration under the RAA.

In a parallel move, the Japanese government extended humanitarian assistance to earthquake-affected communities in Cebu, in an operation that coincides with the joint training.

The DND expressed gratitude for this gesture, emphasizing its timeliness and importance in addressing the needs of vulnerable communities.

The Reciprocal Access Agreement, which came into force on 11 September 2025, facilitates the legal and logistical framework for the presence of Japanese forces in the Philippines and vice versa.

“With the RAA in place, both activities underscore the RAA’s pivotal role in facilitating enhanced bilateral defense collaboration,’ Andolong said.

RAA likewise aims to boost interoperability between the two countries’ defense forces and to promote regional resilience, security, and stability.