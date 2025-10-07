PCG rescues nine fishermen from distressed boat off Bataan

The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) vessel BRP Cape San Agustin (MRRV-4408) rescued a distressed fishing boat in the waters off Bataan on 5 October 2025.

According to the PCG, the BRP Cape San Agustin conducted a search and rescue operation for the fishing vessel Seriako 1 on Sunday afternoon. After visually sighting the boat, the PCG launched a rigid hull inflatable boat to render assistance.

All nine crew members of Seriako 1 were safely transferred to the PCG vessel, where personnel from the CG Medical Service and CG Nursing Service conducted physical check-ups and recorded their vital signs.

All were found to be in good physical condition, except for two crew members who required first aid.

The two injured fishermen remained aboard the PCG vessel for further medical attention, while the other seven were transferred back to their fishing boat, which was successfully towed toward Mariveles, Bataan, on October 6.

Later, the towing operation of Seriako 1 by BRP Cape San Agustin was handed over to another fishing vessel, Jasmine Rose, which continued towing the distressed boat to Barangay Sisiman, Mariveles.

Based on the report, Seriako 1 departed Mariveles, Bataan, on October 1 for a fishing expedition in the waters off Bajo de Masinloc with nine crew members, including its captain. However, the crew decided to return to port on October 2 after suffering an engine failure.