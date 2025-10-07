PCCI to Remulla: Good luck!

The Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCI), the country’s largest business organization, extended its best wishes to newly appointed Ombudsman and outgoing Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla, who now faces the formidable challenge of restoring public trust in government.

“As Ombudsman, Secretary Remulla faces the heavy responsibility of confronting and addressing the corruption scandal that is rocking our country and testing the public’s trust in our institutions,” said PCCI President Enunina Mangio in a Viber message to Daily Tribune.

Mangio said Remulla is stepping into a critical role and expressed hope that he will serve as a “beacon of accountability and moral leadership.”

“That he will strengthen the rule of law and uphold the culture of good governance to restore public confidence in our government. We wish Secretary Remulla success in his new and critical role and remain hopeful that his tenure will mark a significant step forward in the pursuit of good governance,” Mangio said.

Malacañang on Tuesday announced that Remulla had been appointed as the new Ombudsman, besting six other contenders shortlisted by the Judicial and Bar Council.

“As Ombudsman, Remulla is expected to uphold transparency, strengthen anti-corruption measures, and ensure that justice is administered fairly and efficiently. There will be no sacred cows, no exemptions, and no excuses. Public office is a public trust, and those who betray it will be held accountable,” the statement added.

Remulla earlier vowed to rebuild public confidence in the Ombudsman’s office, starting by reversing his predecessor Samuel Martires’ order restricting public access to officials’ Statements of Assets, Liabilities, and Net Worth (SALNs).

Martires retired in July, shortly after President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. revealed in his State of the Nation Address that certain contractors and Department of Public Works and Highways officials were allegedly colluding to divert funds from flood control projects.