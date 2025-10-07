PBBM eyes health, education reforms

With a little over two years remaining in his term, President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. is focusing on expanding social programs and strengthening the healthcare and education systems.

In the second part of his fifth podcast episode, Marcos said he didn’t want to talk about his legacy.

“This question of legacy keeps coming up. It’s not something that I think about, quite frankly. Because legacy is when you die, right? I’m not about to die. At least that’s not my plan,” he said.

Instead, he wanted to talk about what he would do next in his remaining time in office.

“First of all, social programs are important. People need a good healthcare system. People have to have food to eat. People have to have shelter as much as possible. People have to have, they must be able to survive. I think that’s it. Let’s just start there,” he said.

Marcos said that once the nation achieves this, boosting the education sector is next.

He recalled the time when Filipinos were the leading English speakers and had a high literacy rating.

“I’m putting a great deal of my attention and the government’s focus on education. That is the most important thing that you can do. You cannot have a successful society without a well-educated society,” he said.

Marcos said the Philippines is filled with skilled people who need support.