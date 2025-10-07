Pato puts premium on foreign coaches

Foreign coaches will now play a role in the development of the country’s grassroots program as the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) aims to have them share their expertise with local mentors.

PSC chairman Patrick “Pato” Gregorio said they want foreign coaches not just to cater to elite athletes but also to teach local coaches the latest techniques and tactics used in international tournaments.

So far, foreign coaches like Don Abnett of Australia of boxing and Benedikt Schwarz of Germany of rowing are limited to guiding the national team athletes in tournaments.

“Moving forward, the PSC will review the contracts of all foreign coaches to include not just coaching the elite but coaching the next level. It is stated in their contracts and we will just implement it,” Gregorio said.

“Me and commissioner Ed Hayco were discussing this and I said ‘Go ahead, get foreign coaches as long as it also goes down with the grassroots.’”

Gregorio, a former Philippine Rowing Association president, came up with the idea after Schwarz was asking where he could teach his knowledge.

“He (Schwarz) was constantly asking if he could teach local coaches because he’s been doing that in Germany. The PSC will enable this so that the proper way of coaching and refereeing will be taught up until to the grassroots levels quickly.”

“It is also the mandate of the President when he said ‘I want to see a national grassroots program.’ We have to be ready to spread their teachings so that their time won’t be wasted.”

Some institutions have already shared their knowledge with local coaches to improve their quality of their athletes.

The National Basketball Training Center would conduct annual coaching seminars where local mentors would learn from the best minds in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines, National Collegiate Athletic Association and Philippine Basketball Association.

The Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas is also doing the same thing as elite coaches would travel around the country to share their knowledge.