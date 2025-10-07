Palace: Government stable amid reported Senate leadership shake-up

Malacañang maintained that the government remains stable amid reports of leadership changes in the Senate.

In a Palace press briefing, Press Officer Undersecretary Claire Castro said senators are merely expressing their views and exercising their rights as lawmakers.

Castro emphasized that the Senate is free to choose its own leader.

“They have the right to choose who deserves to be their leader. So, they have a freedom of expression, they have democracy inside the Senate — so, it's not alarming,” she said.

The Palace official added that whoever assumes the Senate leadership is expected to act in the interest of the people rather than pursue personal agendas.

“They will see what priority bills can help the people. So, we don’t see that it will have a problem,” Castro said.

Last week, reports suggested that Senate Minority Leader Alan Peter Cayetano might replace Senator Vicente ‘Tito’ Sotto III as Senate President.

However, Sotto maintained that he is “very confident” the majority of senators still support his leadership.