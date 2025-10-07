OVP thanks Lachica for service amid reassignment over confidential fund issue

The Office of the Vice President (OVP) on Tuesday expressed its sincere gratitude to Colonel Raymund Dante Lachica for his outstanding contributions to the agency.

“We have accomplished more than our targets because of his support to the vision of a life of peace and comfort for all Filipinos. We salute his resoluteness, professionalism, and integrity,” the OVP said in a statement.

The OVP said it was informed of Lachica’s relief upon his receipt of the order on 6 October 2025.

“No message or explanation was given to the OVP,” it said.

In a separate statement, the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) confirmed that Lachica has been reassigned from his post as commander of the AFP Security and Protection Group (ASPG) — formerly the Vice Presidential Security and Protection Group (VPSPG) — over his alleged involvement in the supposed misuse of confidential funds.

The AFP said Lachica has been reassigned to the Philippine Army effective 4 October.

He was replaced by Lieutenant Colonel Joseph Israel Eleosida.