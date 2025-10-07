Over 216,000 food packs sent to LGUs hit by 6.9 quake

More than 216,000 family food packs (FFPs) have been dispatched by the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) as initial resource augmentation to 12 local government units (LGUs) hardest hit by the 6.9-magnitude earthquake on 30 September.

DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian highlighted that this is the fastest and largest deployment of FFPs that the agency has distributed during a calamity.

“I can say that was one of the fastest and largest deployment of family food packs of DSWD,” Secretary Gatchalian said.

According to the DSWD chief, LGUs received the FFPs for three consecutive days and immediately distributed them to affected communities. Some LGUs are currently completing the distribution of the first wave of relief goods.

The LGU recipients of the 216,000 food packs include Bogo City, Daanbantayan, Medellin, San Remigio, Tabogon, Tabuelan, Borbon, Sogod, Catmon, Madridejos, Sta. Fe, and Bantayan.

“Those food packs are with the LGUs now and they are finishing the last mile distribution or the distribution all the way to the recipients, to the beneficiaries. Because if you can remember our agreement, the national government will augment their capacity,” Gatchalian said.

“Because they know their constituents, they know the terrain and they know the lay of the land better, they will distribute all the way to the households, to the families,” he added.

The DSWD secretary is set to meet with local chief executives to discuss the second wave of relief distribution, as well as preparations for the recovery phase of disaster operations.

Furthermore, Gatchalian reiterated that affected families will receive financial assistance from the department to help them recover from the calamity.

"We will now plot out the second wave of family food packs that will be distributed to the affected families. We are also going to talk about financial assistance, so that we can also help the families recover, because the food packs are meant for response, but we also know we have to start talking about the recovery of the families,” the DSWD chief pointed out.