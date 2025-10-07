Old Tulfo backs off Blue Ribbon

Senator Raffy Tulfo expressed gratitude on Tuesday after being floated as one of the potential candidates for the chairmanship of the powerful Senate Blue Ribbon Committee, but said he would decline the offer if formally offered.

“I'm very flattered that my name is being considered among four other senators for the prestigious Blue Ribbon Committee chairmanship,” Tulfo said.

“However, if offered to me, I will humbly decline for the simple reason that I don't want to lose focus on my three committee chairmanships that are my main advocacies — Labor, Migrant Workers, and Public Services,” he added.

Senate President Vicente “Tito” Sotto III confirmed that Tulfo is among those being considered for the chairmanship of the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee, also known Committee on Accountability of Public Officers and Investigations.

Also named in the shortlist are Senators JV Ejercito, Kiko Pangilinan, Pia Cayetano, and Risa Hontiveros.

However, Ejercito has respectfully declined, saying he believes other senators are more capable of leading such an important and high-profile committee.