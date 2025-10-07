NBI seizes P2M fake insecticides in Valenzuela City, Tondo

The National Bureau of Investigation-Intellectual Property Rights Division (NBI-IPRD) has seized almost P2-million worth of fake aerosol insecticides at a shop in Valenzuela City, Bulacan, and warehouses in Tondo, Manila, on 1 October 2025.

According to the NBI, the operation stemmed from a complaint filed by the registered owners of the trademarks regarding the rampant selling of their products in the market. The NBI-IPRD agents then conducted an operation at the EveryJuan Shop in Valenzuela City.

The agents also conducted surveillance and test-buy operations on multiple occasions in associated warehouses in Tondo. The NBI cited that these operations successfully confirmed the illegal activities of the involved establishments.

On October 1, 2025, NBI-IPRD agents implemented Search Warrants granted by the Regional Trial Court of Manila, Branch 46, against the subject establishments and warehouses, which resulted in the seizure of fake insecticides.

The authorities seized 13,412 canisters of counterfeit Bao Li Lai aerosol insecticides and 3,042 canisters of counterfeit Big Bie Lai aerosol insecticides worth P1,972,320.00.

Charges will be filed against the owner of the establishment for violation of Section 155 in relation to Section 170 (Trademark Infringement) of Republic Act No. 8293 (Intellectual Property Code of the Philippines.