Mynt CEO Martha Sazon named to Fortune’s 100 Most Powerful Women in Asia for second year

Martha Sazon, president and CEO of Mynt, the parent company of GCash, has been named once again to Fortune’s 100 Most Powerful Women in Asia list for 2025.

This marks her second consecutive year on the list, which recognizes women leaders across business, science, entertainment, and other sectors who are shaping the region’s future.

Sazon was appointed CEO in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic and has since overseen the rapid expansion of GCash, now used by eight in ten Filipinos. Under her leadership, the platform became the country’s first $5 billion fintech unicorn.

GCash has disbursed ₱287 billion in loans to 9.5 million borrowers, the majority of whom are first-time users of formal credit. The platform also offers savings, insurance, and investment products aimed at reaching unbanked and underserved Filipinos. Its savings service, GSave, now reaches one in four banked users, while GInsure has issued over 63 million insurance policies.

Moreover, Sazon has been widely recognized for her leadership and innovation, being named the 2022 Master Innovator for Digital Transformation by the Mansmith Innovation Awards, 2023 Woman of the Year by the Asia Leaders Awards, recipient of the 2024 Front & Female Business Leader Award from Tatler, and one of Fortune’s 2024 Most Powerful Women of the Year (Asia).

GCash is also the first Philippine company to join the World Economic Forum’s Unicorn Community.

Fortune’s Most Powerful Women in Asia list highlights leaders driving innovation and growth across the region’s key industries, including finance, technology, transport, and energy.