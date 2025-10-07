Mynt CEO Martha Sazon named among Fortune’s 100 Most Powerful Women in Asia 2025

For her transformative leadership and unwavering commitment to financial inclusion, Martha Sazon, the president and CEO of Mynt, the parent company of GCash, has once again been recognized as one of Fortune’s Most Powerful Women in Asia 2025.

This marks the second consecutive year that she has earned a place on the prestigious list, which honors the most influential women shaping the future of the region across industries, including business, science, entertainment and sports.

Appointed in the middle of the Covid-19 pandemic, Sazon steered the country’s leading finance superapp through a period of rapid growth and transformation.

Three decades of experience

With over 30 years of cross-industry experience, she led the platform to become the Philippines’ first and only $5 billion unicorn, now used by 8 in 10 Filipinos.

Guided by its vision of “Finance for All,” GCash has built the country’s largest and most inclusive cashless ecosystem — enabling millions of Filipinos to access payments, savings, credit, insurance and investments.

To date, it has disbursed P287 billion in loans to 9.5 million borrowers, 90 percent of whom are first-time users of formal credit — underscoring how GCash and its lending services are opening the doors of financial inclusion.

Deep reach across underserved sectors

Most borrowers are women, low-income earners and residents outside Metro Manila, reflecting the deep reach of GCash across underserved sectors.

Its GSave service now reaches one in four banked Filipinos while GInsure has expanded access to protection, providing over 63 million affordable insurance policies nationwide.

Moreover, Sazon has been widely recognized for her leadership and innovation, being named the 2022 Master Innovator for Digital Transformation by the Mansmith Innovation Awards, 2023 Woman of the Year by the Asia Leaders Awards, recipient of the 2024 Front & Female Business Leader Award from Tatler, and one of Fortune’s 2024 Most Powerful Women of the Year (Asia).