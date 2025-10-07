Mark Herras now into selling ‘meat’

The actor-dancer was last seen on a Kapuso series in 2024, particularly in Abot-Kamay na Pangarap, topbilled by young actress Jillian Ward.

For sometime now, Herras has stopped borrowing money from friends when his showbiz earnings were not enough — not even for the infant formula of toddlers. His own then-manager, the late Lolit Solis, once exposed his habitual “pangungutang (money-borrowing)” if only to pressure Herras to attend GMA 7 events so the network’s exhibits may remember to cast him if not as a lead actor, then at least as a mainstay with a sustained talent fees for months, if not years.

To cushion his embarrassment, Herras bluntly denied Solis’ exposes. He said his manager was just making up stories to give him some kind of publicity which was part of her job, after all. (Solis’ other talent, Paolo Contis, once blurted out a similar remark.)

Herras was actually the meat shop’s endorser before he decided to be an investor. Herras disclosed in Filipino/Tagalog: “I had to attend meetings and events that had to do with selling franchises for the meat shop. The next thing I knew, I myself got convinced that I can earn well from owning a franchise and running a meat shop myself.”

The person who signed him up to be an endorser of the meat shop was someone he met in one of his provincial bookings for his solo dance engagements. The meat shop is owned by a company that owns a huge animal farm in Pangasinan where the meat shop has two branches.

The actor-dancer very happily shares that his not having finished college does not prevent him from understanding principles and practices of running a meat shop. He now even feels that he will eventually be able to own more than just one or two franchised branches of the meat shop.

It has not been announced how many franchise branches the meatshop has. But wherever Solis happens to be now in the life hereafter, she might be well-pleased that her Mark is doing well and do not bother anyone anymore to borrow money.