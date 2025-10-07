Marikina inaugurates new PUV stops

The local government of Marikina City — in partnership with the Department of Transportation (DoTr) — inaugurated two new Public Utility Vehicle Stops on Tuesday, aiming to provide commuters with a safer, more convenient, and more accessible travel experience.

Mayor Marjorie Ann Teodoro said the city was selected to host two of the total six new PUV stops established by the DoTr across Metro Manila. The new stations are located next to Concepcion Elementary School and near San Roque Elementary School.

“We are very lucky, from the citizens of Marikina, to be one of the LGUs to receive this,” Teodoro said. “This is very sustainable and in line with our program.”

The newly constructed PUV stops were designed with inclusivity and sustainability in mind. They feature designated seating areas for vulnerable sectors, including persons with disabilities, pregnant women, and senior citizens.

To strengthen security, each stop is equipped with CCTV cameras and a reliable lighting system, alongside safety features like concrete bollards and tactile pavers for the visually impaired.

Teodoro cited that the project integrates modern green features, underscoring Marikina’s commitment to sustainability and active transport. These features include solar panels, phone charging stations, a bike repair station, and bike map panels.

The stops also provide accessibility components such as PUV route information panels and PWD-friendly ramps.

The mayor expressed her gratitude to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and the DoTr for helping the city provide its residents with more organized areas to wait for rides.

“We are deeply grateful to the DoTr for making this possible and for helping us provide Marikeños with a safer, more convenient, and more comfortable commuting experience every day,” she said.