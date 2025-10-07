Marcos urges LGUs to help fight corruption, restore public trust

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Tuesday called on local government officials to help the national government in fighting corruption and restoring public trust amid issues surrounding infrastructure projects.

According to Marcos, he is disheartened by the persistence of corruption in government and understands the public’s growing frustration.

“Our country also faces many challenges. We are all disappointed with the reports of corruption we see in the government. But our goal is clear. In the Bagong Pilipinas, corruption and fraud have no room,” he said during the oathtaking ceremony of the League of Cities of the Philippines (LCP) National Executive Board (NEB) and the League of Municipalities of the Philippines National Executive Officers at Malacañang.“We must take responsibility to eradicate this abhorrent culture of corruption that has poisoned the public trust and has robbed us of a better future. Let us continue to do the work that changes millions of lives. Be testaments that public service can still be honest and hopeful,” he added.

Work hand in hand

Marcos also urged local officials to coordinate closely with the national government to strengthen governance, particularly in implementing development projects.

“We are returning the function of the RDCs to its original concept. Not only RDCs but all the development councils, all the way down to the local government,” he said.

The President explained that it is easier to integrate the recommendations of local development councils into the national development plan.

“Those are the things that we need to hear from you. And I do not think – I do not believe really in the top-down kind of proposal,” he said.“We need to hear you. We have—of course we have an overall plan. But the way to be successful with our overall plan, [we] need the inputs of local government, of the cities, of the municipalities, or even down to the barangay,” he added.

Marcos said achieving this coordination will be key to ensuring progress.

“We can do it if we work hard, if we work together, and we remain committed to our service to the people—not to ourselves, not to our party, but to the people,” he said.