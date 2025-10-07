LTO extends license, registration validity amid typhoons, quake

The Land Transportation Office (LTO) has extended the validity of motor vehicle registrations and driver’s licenses that expired on September 30, following widespread disruptions caused by recent typhoons and the 6.9-magnitude earthquake in Cebu.

LTO Chief, Assistant Secretary Vigor D. Mendoza II, said he has issued a memorandum to all regional directors and district office heads extending the validity until 15 October 2025, assuring the public that no penalties will be imposed during the grace period.

“This is in consideration of the cancellations of government work caused by heavy rains brought by the Southwest Monsoon and Typhoons Nando, Opong, and Paulo, and the devastating earthquake that struck Cebu,” Mendoza said.

“A lot of our kababayan were affected and this was the LTO’s way of providing assistance to the affected clients in line with President Marcos’ directive,” he added.

Mendoza also announced that the 15-day period for the settlement of Traffic Apprehension Cases, which began on September 26, has been extended until October 15 to accommodate those affected by the recent calamities.