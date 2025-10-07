JV Ejercito: Senate eyes ‘Zero-Sum’ 2026 budget to curb insertions

Senator Joseph Victor “JV” Ejercito stated on Tuesday, 7 October 2025, that the Senate is pushing for a “Zero-Sum” 2026 national budget, meaning lawmakers will only rearrange existing allocations based on the varying needs of government agencies.

Ejercito explained that legislators will work within the proposed 2026 National Expenditure Program (NEP) from the Department of Budget and Management (DBM), amounting to ₱6.793 trillion.

During the budget season, agencies are given time to present their programs and justify their funding requests. Senators, in turn, may realign allocations from one department to another if deemed necessary.

The senator noted that the 2025 budget drew criticism due to alleged insertions, which the Zero-Sum approach aims to minimize, keeping the 2026 national budget aligned with the DBM’s original proposal.

Furthermore, Ejercito clarified that only flood control-related budgets under the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) will be realigned, while other project allocations requested by constituents will remain untouched.

He emphasized that for a project to be implemented successfully, lawmakers should avoid post-enactment intervention and remain hands-off in bidding, contractor selection, and the crafting of bidding terms and references.

Ejercito said Senate budget deliberations will continue next week, with senators expected to finalize the Zero-Sum adjustments before the Bicameral Conference Committee and Presidential signing.