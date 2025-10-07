ICI vows no whitewashing in flood control corruption probe

Whitewashing will not be allowed by the Independent Commission on Infrastructure (ICI) in the ongoing investigation into a massive flood control corruption scandal, as the matter is “not a simple modus.”

This was according to ICI Executive Director Atty. Brian Keith Hosaka, who reiterated the body’s commitment to finding the truth, saying they will “not allow any whitewashing.”

“That’s why it is very crucial that the commission carefully untangles this web of corruption,” Hosaka said in a statement. “This is not a simple modus.”

He added that the ICI must meticulously verify all evidence and testimonies it receives, cautioning that some information “might be false, and possibly given to mislead the investigation and even the public for whatever agenda by some people.”

The pledge of the ICI comes as the country’s Catholic bishops issued a stern warning against any attempt to derail or cover up the investigation.

On Monday, the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) urged lawmakers and the presidential palace to ensure the ICI’s probe is conducted “thoroughly, transparently, and without fear or favor.”

The bishops said, “We strongly oppose any attempt to preempt or derail the investigation through backroom deals, leadership takeovers, or selective justice.”

They called on all public officials to uphold the integrity of the inquiries, stressing that the ICI was created to restore public trust and must be “empowered to investigate fully and freely, without political interference from any branch of government.”