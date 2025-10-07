Heavyweight Knights groping for form

With a good mix of rookies and veterans, Letran College has what it takes to dominate in Season 101 of the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) men’s basketball tournament.

But after two games, the Knights are currently sitting at the bottom of Group B.

A sorry 58-68 defeat at the hands of arch rival San Beda University last Sunday at the Filoil EcoOil Centre sent Letran reeling.

Head coach Allen Ricardo said while they are struggling, they aren’t panicking just yet but insist they need to rack up wins.

The Knights will be facing last year’s finalist College of Saint Benilde on Wednesday at 2:30 p.m.

“We can still recover. Everything is still possible. For me, I told them, we might forget how to win if our mentality is like that,” Ricardo said.

“So, I’m just trying to remind them that we’re here to win. That’s the bottom line.”

The Knights are having tough luck getting wins.

Letran was shocked after Jose Rizal University pulled off a 73-69 upset last Friday before losing to the Lions over the weekend.

Ricardo admitted some of his players have been playing ill or dealing with minor injuries this season.