Habagat season ends — PAGASA

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services (PAGASA) announced the termination of the Southwest Monsoon or habagat, indicating the end of the rainy season over the western sections of Luzon and Visayas.

According to the state weather bureau, recent observations showed that the habagat has been weakening over the past few weeks.

The agency noted a shift in the weather pattern of the country brought by the strengthening high-pressure system over East Asia and the south migration of the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ).

PAGASA Administrator Dr. Nathaniel Servando said that these developments indicate the habagat season has officially ended and the country is transitioning to the Northeast Monsoon or amihan season that will be observed and declared in the coming weeks.

This indicates cooler and drier conditions from humid and rainy weather experienced over the past weeks.

The state weather bureau said it will continue to monitor weather and climatic conditions of the country.