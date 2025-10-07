Gretchen Ho's family member refused at foreign exchange in Norway

Reports of corruption in the country has gone beyond the Philippine shore and the aftermath of its circulation has affected one relative of broadcast journalist Gretchen Ho who was refused foreign currency service in Norway.

On X (formerly Twitter), Ho posted: "One our family members traveling abroad got denied at the foreign exchange counter in Oslo, Norway."

"Lady at the counter goes — ‘You came from the Philippines? We cannot exchange your dollars because of the corruption and money laundering in the Philippines.’ This family member (along with a group of friends) told me they were asked to exchange their money elsewhere but not at the airport. Family member was just trying to exchange 300 USD," Ho added.

In exasperation, perhaps, Ho capped her post: "Terrible. What are we going to do about this, Pilipinas?"