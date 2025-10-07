Four trucks fall after Piggatan Bridge collapse

A portion of the old Piggatan Bridge in Alcala, Cagayan collapsed Monday afternoon, injuring several people and causing four heavily loaded trailer trucks to plunge and get stuck.

The incident, which occurred on a section of the national highway in Barangay Piggatan at about 4:45 p.m. on 6 October 2025, has prompted a full-scale investigation by authorities.

A police report from the Alcala Police Station identified the four vehicles involved as Isuzu trucks carrying agricultural goods. The injured drivers and helpers were rescued by responding personnel and initially taken to Alcala Municipal Hospital before being transferred to the Cagayan Valley Medical Center in Tuguegarao City for further treatment.

The drivers were identified as Dominic Hernandez of Ballesteros; Jonathan Relos of Lallo; Patrocinio Battad of Enrile and Jerico Ivan Calubiran, also of Enrile.

Police Major Albert C. Pestejo Jr., officer-in-charge of the Alcala Police, said the department is coordinating with the Department of Public Works and Highways and the Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office for traffic management. Motorists were advised to take alternate routes via Baybayog–Baggao Road, while light vehicles were directed to pass through Maruarab, Barangay Road.

Authorities confirmed the Piggatan Bridge was one of the oldest in Alcala, constructed about 45 years ago, with a maximum load capacity of only 18 tons.