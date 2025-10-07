DOTr: LTFRB not being blamed for Commonwealth Avenue transport shortage

The Department of Transportation (DOTr) clarified on Tuesday that the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) was not being blamed for the shortage of public transport vehicles along Commonwealth Avenue in Quezon City.

Transportation Secretary Giovanni Lopez made the clarification during the launch of the Commuter-Friendly PUV Stops in Marikina City, saying the LTFRB was only asked to provide data and identify existing challenges in the area.

“This is not an accusation,” Lopez said. “Kailangan po tayong magpaliwanag sabi ko kay Chair (Teofilo) Guadiz. Ito po ay hindi pang-aakusa, kailangan ko po ng datos, kailangan ko po malaman -- tukuyin ang tunay na problema; may sapat ba kaming personnel? May sapat ba kaming personal na kakayanan? Or parehong kulang kami? May sapat ba kaming special permits? May sapat ba kaming franchises na in-issue… Or may sapat po ba kaming kakayanan to monitor? Kailangan po naming tukuyin para mabigyan namin ng solusyon.”

Lopez noted that the LTFRB had already issued special permits on October 3 allowing more vehicles to ply Commonwealth Avenue up to NIA Road. “It can be done,” he said, pointing to this as proof of the agency’s responsiveness.

For his part, LTFRB Chairperson Teofilo Guadiz III reiterated that the agency remains committed to advancing the Public Transport Modernization Program (PTMP) despite recent calls for his resignation.

“Definitely, it's only the President who can tell me to resign or not, but for now, with 99.9% of the transport groups stating that they are supporting LTFRB and, of course, Secretary Lopez, there is no other way for us but to move forward, ituloy po natin ang modernisasyon ng ating mga PUJ po,” Guadiz said.

He clarified that the calls for his resignation came from two major transport groups whose requests for new routes were denied because existing public utility vehicles already served those areas.

“Dalawa sa mga malalaking transport group po ang hindi napagbigyan sa mga hinihingi nilang ruta, tila po sila ay umaangal ngayon,” Guadiz explained. “Yung mga hinihingi po nilang mga ruta, may mga dumadaan na pong mga sasakyan doon. Ganoon ho ang nangyayari, sa sampung hiningi, siyam ang ibinigay, masama pa rin ho tayo.”

Guadiz maintained that the agency enjoys overwhelming support from most transport groups. “I can assure you that 99 percent sa buong Pilipinas na mga transport group ang nagpahiwatig na ng suporta sa LTFRB, sa modernization po natin,” he said, adding that the LTFRB continues to implement reforms “guided by the overwhelming support of the majority.”