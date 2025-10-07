DENR shuts down illegally operating resorts

The Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) announced Tuesday it has shut down the operations of three resorts inside the Upper Marikina River Basin Protected Landscape (UMRBPL) for continually operating without proper permits.

DENR Assistant Secretary for Legal Affairs and Enforcement Atty. Norlito Eneran said the resorts — Danum Baker Resort, Erin’s Place and Lihim na Batis — were found to be in violation of environmental laws.

A composite enforcement team physically enforced Cease and Desist Orders (CDO) on 3 October following a coordination meeting with local officials, including Mayor Wilfredo C. Robles.

The team was led by Director Reuel Sorilla of the Environmental Law Enforcement and Protection Service.

At Danum Baker Resort, the team padlocked the main gate, reinforcing the closure with a chain and an official “CLOSED” poster in the presence of the resort’s caretaker.

Erin’s Place and Lihim na Batis, which share a common entrance, were already locked and unattended. The enforcement team decided not to padlock the shared gate, as it serves as a vital access point for local communities deeper inside the area. Instead, prominent closure posters for both establishments were posted on the gate.