DBM, DepEd approve PBB of teachers, non-teaching personnel

The Department of Budget and Management (DBM) and the Department of Education (DepEd) on Tuesday announced the approval of the 2023 performance-based bonus (PBB) for qualified teaching and non-teaching personnel.

In a joint statement, the DBM and DepEd said the approval followed the endorsement of DepEd’s eligibility by the Inter-Agency Task Force on the Harmonization of National Government Performance Monitoring, Information, and Reporting Systems (AO25 Task Force).

With the strong support of President Ferdinand “Bongbong” R. Marcos Jr., the AO25 Technical Working Group (TWG) endorsed DepEd’s eligibility appeal for the 2023 PBB in recognition of the vital role of teachers and education personnel in nation-building.

According to the DBM, DepEd personnel met the eligibility criteria with a total score of 80 points in the assessment, qualifying the department for the highest PBB rate of 52 percent of the monthly basic salary. This marks a significant improvement from the previous two years—45.5 percent in 2021 and 48.75 percent in 2022.

A Teacher I with a monthly salary of P27,000 (salary grade 11) is expected to receive approximately P14,040 in PBB for Fiscal Year 2023.

“The approval of the 2023 PBB for DepEd workforce reflects our shared commitment to recognize the hard work and vital contributions of our educators to national development,” said Budget Secretary Amenah Pangandaman.

“With the strong support of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., we are ensuring that performance and dedication are rewarded accordingly,” the Budget chief added.

The DBM will coordinate with DepEd for the issuance of Special Allotment Release Orders and Notices of Cash Allocation to facilitate the prompt disbursement of bonuses to qualified personnel. Regional and division offices will be notified once the funds are ready for release.

For his part, Education Secretary Sonny Angara expressed his appreciation to the DBM and the AO25 Task Force for acknowledging the efforts of the education sector.

“Our teachers and education personnel are the backbone of our nation’s future,” said Angara. “This bonus is a testament to their unwavering dedication. We thank our partners in government for their continued support in uplifting the teaching profession,” he added.

The announcement coincides with the conclusion of National Teachers’ Month, further emphasizing the administration’s thrust to strengthen teacher support systems.

In a separate Teachers’ Day message, Pangandaman reiterated the administration’s broader reforms aimed at improving teacher welfare.

“We’ve opened thousands of new teaching and non-teaching positions to ease your workload, doubled your teaching allowance, and created clearer, fairer career paths so that no teacher will retire as Teacher I,” said Pangandaman.

“We have also provided every teacher with a medical allowance, because your health and well-being matter just as much as the lessons you teach,” she added.