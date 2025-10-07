Commuter-friendly PUV stops open in Marikina

The Marikina City government, in partnership with the Department of Transportation (DOTr), inaugurated two Public Utility Vehicle (PUV) Stops on Tuesday, offering commuters a safe, convenient, and accessible commuting experience.

Mayor Marjorie Ann “Maan” Teodoro said the PUV Stops were designed to provide residents with well-organized areas for boarding and alighting from public transport.

“We have closely coordinated with the Department of Transportation to make this project possible. Our goal is to provide Marikina commuters with safe, convenient, and accessible PUV stops for their daily travels,” Teodoro said.

The mayor added that the DOTr project installed six PUV stops across Metro Manila, with two located in Marikina City.

“Here in Marikina, two PUV Stops have been established for our commuters—one beside Concepcion Elementary School and another near San Roque Elementary School,” Teodoro said.

“We are very lucky, from the citizens of Marikina, to be one of the LGUs na makatanggap nito. Actually, Marikina is very lucky dahil 2 sa 6 na transport stations ay dito sa Marikina nilagay. This is very sustainable and in line with our program.”

Teodoro noted that the stops were built to be inclusive, safe, and sustainable, featuring seating for vulnerable sectors, CCTV cameras, lighting systems, and eco-friendly amenities such as solar panels and bike facilities.

“Each PUV Stop was thoughtfully designed with every commuter in mind. It provides benches for the general public, along with designated seating for persons with disabilities, pregnant women, and senior citizens, ensuring that comfort and accessibility remain at the heart of the project,” she said.

To strengthen security, each stop is equipped with CCTV cameras, reliable lighting, concrete bollards, and tactile pavers for the visually impaired.

“Beyond these, the PUV Stops also feature accessibility and information components such as PUV route and advertisement panels, as well as PWD-friendly ramps to guide all commuters with ease,” she added.

The project also integrates modern green features, including charging stations, solar panels, a bike repair station, and bike map panels, empowering residents to travel safely, efficiently, and responsibly.

“This is in line with Marikina’s commitment to sustainability and active transport,” Teodoro said.

The mayor expressed gratitude to President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. and the DOTr for providing the city with the PUV Stops, saying the project would significantly benefit commuters.

“First of all, I want to thank ang ating Pangulo dahil alam ko ito ay part ng kanyang programs through DOTR Secretary Lopez at sa lahat ng bumubuo ng DOTr,” she said.

“We are deeply grateful to the DOTr for making this possible and for helping us provide Marikeños with a safer, more convenient, and more comfortable commuting experience every day,” she added.

The PUV Stops also feature phone charging stations and bike repair tools, offering additional convenience for daily commuters.